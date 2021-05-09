GObike Buffalo receives $8,000 to address Fillmore district traffic concerns

The money will be used to 'plan, design, permit and implement painted crosswalks and bike lanes' in the Fillmore district this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — GObike Buffalo has received $8,000 in grant funding to help address traffic concerns in the Fillmore district.

The announcement came last week from Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski during National Bike Month.

"The legislative process often takes time, but the safety of Buffalo residents cannot wait," Nowakowski said in a statement. "As COVID restrictions ease and the weather warms up, roadways will become more active with drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists again.

"We must be proactive in ensuring streets are safe for everyone who uses them. Together, we’re improving public spaces for city residents one intersection at a time."

The money will be used to "plan, design, permit and implement painted crosswalks and bike lanes" in the Fillmore district. After areas of the greatest need are identified, it is expected that the following work will be completed this summer.

"Buffalo has a strong bike culture that continues to grow. This funding will allow us to improve the safety conditions for cyclists and pedestrians throughout the Fillmore District as they navigate the city on two wheels,” GObike Buffalo executive director Justin Booth said.