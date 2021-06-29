GM Lockport looking to hire up to 100 new employees

The company needs more staff due to the increased demand for full-size pickup trucks and other vehicles.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — General Motors in Lockport is expanding its workforce to add nearly 100 employees.

"At Lockport, we’ve created an environment where many people come for a job and stay for a career,” said Ken Johnson, plant director at GM Lockport Components Operations. “These additional positions will enable the team to continue to meet the high market demand producing critical components for full-size trucks and other vehicles with the highest level of quality."

There are currently 80, hourly temp positions open. The schedules are both full and part-time.

The Lockport plant is also hoping to fill 20, full-time salaried group leader positions.

Prospective candidates must be at least 18 years old and be flexible to work any day and shift, including weekends.

Job opening links: