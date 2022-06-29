GM Lockport holding career fair Wednesday, Thursday

General Motors in Lockport is looking to fill roughly 200 hourly, temporary positions.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Looking for a job? General Motors in Lockport is hiring.

General Motors in Lockport is looking to fill roughly 200 hourly, temporary positions. To help fill those jobs, General Motors is holding a career fair over the next two days at the plant located at 200 Upper Mountain Rd.

According to General Motors, both part-time and full-time positions are available as an "hourly production team member." The hourly wage reportedly starts at $16.67.

Any candidates looking to apply must be at least 18 years old or older. General Motors notes that it will be conducting interviews and performing drug testing on-site so same-day hiring decisions can be made.

The first day of the career fair is happening on Wednesday, June 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The second day of the career fair is happening Thursday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.