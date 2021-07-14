GM hiring up to 100 people in Lockport

The jobs are a mix of hourly and salaried positions.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The General Motors plant in Lockport is in the middle of hiring up to 100 new employees and held its first of two job fairs Wednesday.

More than 1,500 people already work there, and they are hoping to add to that soon.

GM is hiring 80 production people in Lockport. Those are both full time and part time positions, and they are temporary positions for now that migrate to permanent positions over two years.

Twenty full time salaried people will also be hired.

These are positions to support the full-size truck business for General Motors. That part of GM's business has picked up since the pandemic started. Plant managers say they are working overtime to supply that demand.

"We work with a lot of great people. The challenge every day is rewarding at the end of the day. It's a very rewarding job as far as I stand, " says David Daoust, a GM team leader in Lockport.

"If you think about General Motors, and General Motors within Lockport, we have over a hundred years of history in this area," says Dan Hesch, chief engineer at GM in Lockport. "We are a staple of Western New York. We have a lot of longevity here. There is not concerns about job security with us. Come join us and you'll get a feel for that yourself."

Hesch also says they are screening people at the job fair and plan on hiring people in about two weeks.

"Being part of the full-size truck business, we never really slowed down. We implemented safety protocol here. We had people wearing masks, social distancing during the height of the pandemic, but now as you can see looking around, we're relatively back to normal, and we continue to operate full speed ahead," says Hesch.