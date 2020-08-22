Glow Your Mind 5K Walk/Run goes virtual this weekend

The event is taking place Saturday and Sunday and all proceeds raised will be used for suicide prevention efforts in Chautauqua County.

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — A virtual event taking place this weekend aims to get people active while raising awareness for suicide prevention.

The Glow Your Mind 5K Run/Walk is a virtual race that you can participate in from any location you choose. Participants can choose to run or walk the race alone or with friends at the designated course in Lakewood or on any road, trail, or treadmill you want.

The event is taking place Saturday and Sunday and all proceeds raised will be used for suicide prevention efforts in Chautauqua County.

"Our past races have been very successful and we knew we had to continue the event this year despite the need for social distancing," said Victoria Eckert, coordinator of the Community Alliance for Suicide Prevention.

"The goal of the 5K continues to be generating awareness for suicide prevention in the community in addition to the idea that mental and physical wellness are one in the same and very important to one's health and wellbeing. We are looking forward to another great year and hope to see returning racers from the past and brand new participants who are willing to try something new. The course is relatively flat which should make it more accessible to families who would like to walk or run."

Organizers say the designated 5K course is flat and goes through a residential area. The race route starts at the corner of East Terrance and Chautauqua Avenues in Lakewood. The course then follows East Terrace Avenue to East Summit Street, then to Waldemere Way, then to West Terrace Avenue, and back to the starting point.

Participants can follow their own route through the RaceJoy app.

The race registration fee is $10.

For more information about the 5K or to register, click here.