GLOW with Your Hands event sees a big turnout

BATAVIA, N.Y. — GLOW with Your Hands had its annual event, and saw the biggest turnout yet of students and vendors for the event yet.

There were over 1,000 students from 30 school districts at its 5th event.

The event gave those participants the opportunity to explore different career paths with hands-on demonstrations in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, food production, and skilled trades sectors.

There were over 65 organizations set up at the event.

There were students from Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties at the event.

“It is really cool that all of these businesses come out and interact with us for the whole day, we get to see equipment that is used day-to-day, I learned about so many careers and skills that I was not aware of before today,” Jack Fraizer a Warsaw student added

Many of those employers at the event showcased accurate representations of their day-to-day duties performed within their specific industry and company.

The event is especially good for those students who are soon joining the workforce post-school.

“As a result of the hard work and planning of local workforce advocates, event exhibitors and volunteers, and our sponsoring partners, students across the region are learning more about the good-paying and debt-free careers available to them immediately upon graduating from high school,” said GLOW With Your Hands Co-Founders Chris Suozzi and Jay Lazarony. “This gives them the awareness of what skills are needed and the ability they have to succeed across many industries."

