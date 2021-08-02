Global Charter School students raise money to P.U.N.T. childhood cancer

Fourth grade students at Global Concepts Charter School selected P.U.N.T. as their local project to raise money to help children with cancer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fourth grade class at Global Concepts Charter School in Lackawanna is part of Classroom Champions. The program teaches social and emotional skills and it's linked with athletes who serve as mentors.

The students community project involved doing something to better the community, according to teacher Samantha Braunscheidel. She expected a challenge because all of her students are virtual learners this year. However the students made it work.

"We took a class vote," said 9-year-old student Sirayah Blackburn.

The class researched and voted to raise money for the P.U.N.T. Foundation, which assists families with children fighting cancer.

The class designed a T-shirt that says "Global Gators punt away childhood cancer." Each shirt costs $20, and all proceeds go to P.U.N.T.

Click here to view and or purchase a shirt. The sale ends Friday.

The students also made a video from their individual homes.

"I feel very proud of myself and successful of my classmates and myself and even my teacher," Blackburn said.

The teacher said the project is a good lesson.

"It allows them to kind of see that there are other people in the world that share the same struggles and challenges that they, maybe do, at their age in life and show them that there's different things being done to help them," Braunscheidel said.

This year Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, long snapper Reid Ferguson, and safety Dean Marlowe served as mentors for the students.

Blackburn said "it's been motivating for our class, and I to like listen to them and see what they have to say and become a better us."