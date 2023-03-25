Gliding Stars holds 1 more show before founder Elizabeth O'Donnell retires

Gliding Stars gives people with disabilities the chance to develop ice skating skills thanks to the use of some adaptive equipment.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMHERST, N.Y. — Some of the bravest young people on the ice enjoyed a Saturday afternoon at the Northtown Center in Amherst.

That's where an event was held by Gliding Stars, which gives people with disabilities the chance to develop ice skating skills thanks to the use of some adaptive equipment.

Participants learn how to overcome barriers and accomplish dreams, and the Saturday show was also the last for founder and president Elizabeth O'Donnell as she heads into retirement.

Channel 2's very own Kevin O'Neill served as one of the emcees.