'Give a Pint, Get a Pint' aims to boost local blood donations

ConnectLife is partnering with Perry's Ice Cream for the promotion that will run throughout the month of March.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do something good, get something good in return. That's the premise behind ConnectLife's second annual 'Give a Pint, Get a Pint' campaign.

Partnering with Perry's Ice Cream, everyone who donates blood at any CoonectLife blood drive during the month of March will get a voucher for a pint of Perry's Ice Cream, redeemable at participating local grocery and convenience stores. As added incentive, four lucky donors will also receive an exclusive Perry's prize pack.

“Last year we had a great turnout for the pint for a pint program, exceeding our goal by over 200 donors! We hope to see the same success this March and are extra excited, because this program will be running just as our new pint flavor, Piece of Cake, is hitting the shelves. Join our team in donating a pint at any ConnectLife Blood Drive in March and Perry’s will thank you with a free pint of ice cream. Together we can make a difference in our neighbors’ lives,” Perry Denning said.

ConnectLife says for every pint of blood, up to three lives can be saved in WNY. ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood products to Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks Memorial Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center.

“We’re proud to partner with ConnectLife for a second consecutive year to support the critical need for blood donations in our community.” said Gayle Perry Denning, Vice President of Strategic Branding and Sustainability at Perry’s.