Give 716 to return this summer

On Monday, the Bills and Sabres announced the return of the summer fundraiser, which raised over $1 million last year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the success of last year's fundraiser, Give 716 will be returning this summer.

The goal of Give 716 is to unite Sabres and Bills fans for an epic day of giving on a day that already celebrates the community.

Registration is open for local charities who want to be a part of the event and benefit from the donations collected. Organizations wanting to take part can register at the Give716 website.

“The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres Foundations were blown away by our community’s response to Give 716 last summer,” said event organizers Michelle Roberts (Bills Foundation) and Rich Jureller (Sabres Foundation). “After more than 7,000 donors participated and raised $1,133,622 for our local charities, we’re excited to see what 2022 brings. Western New York is an amazing and supportive community, and we look forward to again engaging our fans and working with partner organizations to support the crucial works of our local charities.”

Give 716 2022 will take place from Thursday, July 14 at 7:16 p.m. to Saturday, July 16 at 7:16 a.m., again taking place in part on 716 Day.

Any charity that is a qualified 501c3 organization that is in good standing with the IRS and provides services in the eight counties of Western New York will be eligible to participate. There is no cost for charities to register.