'Girls Run the World' long table talk encouraging teenage girls to discuss difficult topics

During these talks the girls are in charge with adult mentors listening in to help out when needed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday evening the "Girls Run the World" committee held a long table talk session at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

It is a way for teenagers to talk about difficult topics and things that are important to them in a comfortable way. The talks are open to young women between the ages of 13 and 19.

Some of the topics they talk about are violence, racism, school and bullying. Thursday's session focused on issues impacting teenage girls in the City of Buffalo, including the recent violence at McKinley High School.

"What's most important to us is these girls walk away knowing they have a support system," said Thembi Duncan, director of arts engagement and education at Shea's Performing Arts Center. "Knowing they have us there to listen and knowing that we can help them with tools of expression so they can talk about what's going on in the world around them in a way that helps them organize their feelings, then take action."