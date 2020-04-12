Girl Scouts unveil new cookie

'Toast-Yay!' is an iced French Toast inspired cookie available for online purchase starting Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In response to overwhelming requests to make Girl Scout Cookies available in time for the holidays, a special pre-sale is set to kick off Saturday, December 5. To make the event even more special, the organization is introducing a new cookie.

'Toast-Yay!' is an iced, French-Toast inspired cookie, joining favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

“Girls need our support more than ever, and we are committed to positioning girls for success both now and in the future through our comprehensive, year-round program experience for girls,” said Alison Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western New York. “As the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program® provides girls with an unparalleled experience to refine their entrepreneurial skills and build a lifetime of leadership. We also welcome adult volunteers and girls to join Girl Scouts.”