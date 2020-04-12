x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Girl Scouts unveil new cookie

'Toast-Yay!' is an iced French Toast inspired cookie available for online purchase starting Saturday.
Credit: Provided by Girl Scouts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In response to overwhelming requests to make Girl Scout Cookies available in time for the holidays, a special pre-sale is set to kick off Saturday, December 5. To make the event even more special, the organization is introducing a new cookie.

'Toast-Yay!' is an iced, French-Toast inspired cookie, joining favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

Credit: Girl Scouts

“Girls need our support more than ever, and we are committed to positioning girls for success both now and in the future through our comprehensive, year-round program experience for girls,” said Alison Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western New York. “As the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program® provides girls with an unparalleled experience to refine their entrepreneurial skills and build a lifetime of leadership. We also welcome adult volunteers and girls to join Girl Scouts.”

WNYers will be able to purchase the tasty treats online through direct shipping from December 5 through March 28, 2021 or by calling 1-888-837-6410 to be sent a purchase link via email from a local Girl Scout selling in the area. 

Related Articles