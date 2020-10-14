Girl Scouts of WNY unveil anti-racism patch

“As an organization that supports all girls, we are also clear that our girls of color face a disproportionate amount of discrimination in their everyday lives which makes this D.E.I. work so critical,” said Alison Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western New York. “Although, GSWNY makes a concerted effort for D.E.I., we can always do more and this patch will build upon other helpful initiatives that will be rolled out during the year to help girls and their families gain a deeper understanding and create more dialogue around the importance of D.E.I. at all levels in and outside of Girl Scouts.”