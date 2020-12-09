Girl Scouts of WNY to host free drive-thru fall fest for families

A free pumpkin will be given to every family that has a new member join Girl Scouts during the event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Girl Scouts of Western New York will be hosting a free drive-thru fall fest for families in September, giving girls the opportunity to have fun and sign up for the new program year.

According to the Girl Scouts of Western New York's website, "Our drive-thru fall fest is designed to deliver the fun of fall and Girl Scouts in a safe manner, keeping in mind all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines."

Families will remain in their vehicles as they experience drive-thru activities, games, treats, prizes and more. A free pumpkin will be given to every family that has a new member join Girl Scouts during the event.

The event is open to the public; however, anyone looking to attend the event must RSVP online here.

The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, September 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Buffalo Service Center , Calspan Business Park, 4433 Genesee Street, Buffalo,

, Calspan Business Park, 4433 Genesee Street, Buffalo, Jamestown Service Center, 2661 Horton Road, Jamestown

Click here to view the fall fest rules.