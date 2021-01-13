Girl Scouts of WNY host annual 12-hour Join-A-Thon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Girl Scouts of Western New York are hoping to grow their ranks as they host their annual 12-hour Join-A-Thon Wednesday.
Anyone interested in joining can log on to GSWNY.org or call 1-888-837-6410 to sign up for the organization and also be eligible for prizes.
Any adults who register to become volunteers or register their girls today will have a chance to win things like $100 or $50 gift cards of their choice or a year's supply of Girl Scout cookies. All new and current Girl Scouts will also have a chance to join a virtual Pop-Up party tonight.
The Girl Scouts are open to all girls grades K-12. Adult volunteers must be 18-years-old or older. During the pandemic troops locally have changed the way they meet, allowing most activities and programs to be done virtually.
Some of the programs girls will have access to through the Girl Scouts include things like Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), Outdoors, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship. The Girl Scouts of WNY say that while girls are exposed to many of these subjects during school, the Girl Scout programs allow further hands-on learning that will help girls grow into successful women.