Girl Scouts of WNY host annual 12-hour Join-A-Thon

Any girls or adult volunteers who register Wednesday during the event will have the chance to win prizes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Girl Scouts of Western New York are hoping to grow their ranks as they host their annual 12-hour Join-A-Thon Wednesday.

Anyone interested in joining can log on to GSWNY.org or call 1-888-837-6410 to sign up for the organization and also be eligible for prizes.

Any adults who register to become volunteers or register their girls today will have a chance to win things like $100 or $50 gift cards of their choice or a year's supply of Girl Scout cookies. All new and current Girl Scouts will also have a chance to join a virtual Pop-Up party tonight.

The Girl Scouts are open to all girls grades K-12. Adult volunteers must be 18-years-old or older. During the pandemic troops locally have changed the way they meet, allowing most activities and programs to be done virtually.