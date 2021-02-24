Girl Scouts of Western New York opens pre-registration for summer camp

Girls ages 5 through 17 can now pre-register to secure a spot to attend day camp, resident camp, alternative camp, and/or family summer camp.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With summer just around the corner, Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) announced Wednesday that summer camp registration is currently open.

Girls ages 5 through 17 can now pre-register to secure a spot to attend day camp, resident camp, alternative camp, and/or family summer camp. Those currently not enrolled in Girl Scouts can still attend camp by signing up for a Girl Scout membership when they apply.

Citing the uncertainty of COVID-19, GSWNY is asking those interested in attending summer camp this year to pre-register between now and April 30, with a refundable $25 deposit. On April 30, GSWNY says it will make the final call on whether or not camp will be in-person, hybrid, or virtual only.

Then on May 1, families who pre-registered will be able to complete their child's camp registration.

"GSWNY knows how important it is for girls to have a wonderful summer camp experience and has every intention of operating summer camp 2021 in person while following all of COVID guidelines and regulations. However, if the need should arise, GSWNY is prepared to provide girls with an amazing alternative camp program," GSWNY said in a press release.

According to GSWNY, the cost of camp varies based on the type of program and the length of participation. However, financial aid is currently available for girls who live in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties.

All GSWNY American Camp Association accredited camps are expected to start in July and run until August.