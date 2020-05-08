Girl Scouts giving away free cookies in honor of National S'mores Day

On August 10 the Girl Scouts will be giving out one free package of cookies with any purchase made at GSWNY's retail shops.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) will be giving away free cookies next week in honor of National S'mores Day.

On August 10 the Girl Scouts will be giving out one free package of cookies with any purchase made at GSWNY's retail shops. The order must be made for curbside pickup and can be picked up anytime between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Orders can be made at the following locations:

Buffalo Service Center, 3332 Walden Avenue, Suite 106, Depew, NY 14043

Jamestown Service Center, 2661 Horton Road, Jamestown, NY 14701

Lockport Service Center, 5000 Cambria Road, Lockport, NY 14094