Girl Scouts experience delay in shipping of popular cookie

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's almost that time of year when Girl Scout cookies will be arriving.

But, you might have to wait for one of your favorites.

The Girl Scouts of Western New York announced this week that the Peanut Butter Sandwich cookie will be delayed for some.

Their company that makes the cookies, ABC Bakers, is experiencing some delays in producing the cookie.

The delay in production will affect those who ordered direct shipment between February 16 and February 24. It has also been removed from the direct shipped channel.

While there is no new date on when the Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies will be shipped, the Girl Scouts say the bakers are monitoring the progress and will update the Girl Scouts with any new information.

There is no delay in the girl delivery channel and it doesn't impact the Girl Scouts of Western New York or their troops' initial orders. Troops will be picking up their orders next week during the 'Mega Drop' event.