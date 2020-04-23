BUFFALO, N.Y. — One highlight that has been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic is the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight.

The program brings veterans to our nation's capital to visit the monuments dedicated to them.

Honor flight coordinators are not forgetting them.

Girl Scout Troop 31165 raised enough money to buy 120 boxes of cookies that would have been given to vets on the May honor flight. Since the flight was postponed, they instead delivered them Wednesday to the veterans at the Batavia B.A.

"We just need to keep honoring and remembering these guys and girls," Tom Petrie of Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight said. "This year especially, the 75th anniversary, with everything going on in the world right now, we need to try and brighten the spirits of these guys, and that's what we're hoping to do."

