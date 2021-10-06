Girl Scout from Delevan receives Lifesaving Award

In May, Leah Jorgensen saw her neighbor was trapped under her lawnmower and called 911.

DELEVAN, N.Y. — A Girl Scout from Delevan was recognized by Girl Scouts of Western New York for her work in helping save the life of one of her neighbors.

On Sept. 29, Leah Jorgensen was presented with the Girl Scouts of the USA Lifesaving Award, the Girl Scout Medal of Honor, and the GSWNY Certificate of Merit for her heroic actions. The life-saving award was presented by GSWNY CEO Alison Wilcox.

Back in May, Leah was attending remote school, when she saw her neighbor was trapped underneath a lawnmower. The then sixth-grader told her mom what was happening and then called 911.

Leah's mom, Jennifer Nourse, ran to help while Leah went from door to door to look for people who be able to help lift the heavy lawnmower. She was able to find one person who was home and it took all three of them to lift the lawnmower off the neighbor.

“It was kind of something I couldn’t comprehend. I was nervous, but I wanted to make sure she was okay. It was just a bunch of jumbled emotions all at the same time,” Leah said when asked what was running through her mind during these events. She said that having adults depend on her was a little scary.

“But I felt confident that they believed in me. Being a Girl Scout definitely prepared me. Miss Teresa taught us first aid, what to do in an emergency situation, and to be prepared.”

When the lawnmower was off the neighbor, Leah performed shock prevention by getting a blanket, shading the woman from the sun with an umbrella, and talking with the neighbor to keep her calm until to ambulance arrived.

“I’m very proud of Leah for her quick thinking and the compassion and empathy that she shows on a daily basis. I feel very proud and very secure knowing that if an emergency arises or when something happens, Leah steps up to the plate and gets things done," Nourse said at the ceremony.

First aid badges are part of the Girl Scouts program and are taught as young as Kindergarten. Girls continue to learn more as they get older about first aid for wilderness areas or helping with common medical conditions until first responders arrive.