Senator Gillibrand pushing for senior assistance

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wants to make sure no one goes hungry.
Gillibrand is introducing new legislation known as the "Senior Hunger Prevention Act" to make it easier for older adults to receive assistance.
The Senator hopes her bill can gain bi-partisan support based on previous budget negotiations which allowed work waivers for SNAP saying, "they were able to increase the amount of people with disabilities covered veterans that are covered and kids that were in foster care. that shows that there is an area of common ground that some people need better access to snap."
If approved, the Senior Hunger Prevention Act would simplify the snap application process, increase minimum monthly payments, and create more outreach programs.