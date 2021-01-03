Gigi's Playhouse hosting World Down Syndrome Day tailgate party

Gigi's Playhouse plans to host outdoor celebrations for World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 in the University at Buffalo Anderson Gallery parking lot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On March 21st, a local organization will celebrate individuals who have three copies of the 21st chromosome in a unique tailgate-style party.

Gigi's Playhouse plans to host celebrations for World Down Syndrome Day that Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the University at Buffalo Anderson Gallery parking lot (behind Gigi's Playhouse).

“Down syndrome occurs when there are three copies of the 21st chromosome. Every year, on March 21st (or 3/21), the world comes together to celebrate those who have Down syndrome and bring awareness to those who may not know much about it,” said GiGi’s Playhouse Buffalo’s Board President Will Mondschein.

The outdoor event will feature music from the Sara Rogers and Nelson Rivera Duo and food from the Share Kitchen & Bar Room food truck. Attendees will also receive a goody bag. Social distancing, mask wearing, and reservations will all be required to make the event safe.