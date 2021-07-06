GiGi's Playhouse holds get-fit acceptance challenge at Como Lake Park

LANCASTER, N.Y. — GiGi's Playhouse held a get-fit acceptance challenge on Saturday at Como Lake Park.
The family-friendly event featured a one-mile inspirational walk, a kids dash, plus a variety of fitness and wellness exercise programs. The event also included yard games, raffles, a food truck, live music, and more.
"We need universal acceptance for all people, which is why we, the people of the Down syndrome community, are challenging everyone to move for acceptance," the group said in a statement. "Let's showcase that every person should be accepted for who they are."
The event was held in conjunction with more than 50 playhouses around the world. It was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
