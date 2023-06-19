Gigi's Playhouse Buffalo Acceptance Challenge took place this weekend

Gigi's Playhouse Buffalo estimates there are roughly 1,200 people living with down syndrome in Western New York.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gigi's Playhouse Buffalo kicked off their third annual GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge in Buffalo on June 17.

They want to spread the message of acceptance for all through their challenge. This is a challenge that is fitness-based and family-friendly.

Gigi's Playhouse Buffalo is challenging people to partake in a 1-mile inspirational walk and participate in their field day activities. The goal is to show your support and be inclusive to those with down syndrome and other disabilities.

Emily Mondschein is the executive director at Gigi's Playhouse Buffalo. She says every person deserves to be accepted as they are.

Gigi's Playhouse Buffalo estimates there are roughly 1,200 people living with down syndrome in Western New York. Their challenge educates people about resources available to the down syndrome community.

"Until you know somebody with down syndrome, you just don't know. It's a very visual diagnoses. So people make a lot of judgements based on how someone looks or speaks or how someone moves. So we are inviting you to learn about us. It's not a pro-life pro-choice conversation, but truly we are a population that is worth living and thriving this amazing life," Mondschein said.

She went on to say together we can accept the challenge.