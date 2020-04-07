GiGi's Playhouse, 26 Shirts host Buffalo-themed shirt fundraiser

For every shirt sold, $8 will be donated to GiGi's Playhouse Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center is partnering with 26 Shirts to launch a shirt fundraiser campaign.

The "Oh Yeah!" shirt fundraiser campaign will raise money for GiGi's Playhouse Buffalo to continue to provide free therapeutic and educational programming for individuals and families touched by Down syndrome.

“GiGi’s Playhouse helps participants thrive through building educational, developmental, fitness, fine and gross motor, socioemotional and speech and language skills,” GiGi’s Playhouse Buffalo’s Board President Will Mondschein said.

“Partnering with a socially responsible company like 26 Shirts was a no-brainer for us. The shirt is awesome, and their organization does so much for our community.”

The shirts feature an exclusive design that reflects the two things Buffalo is known for: wings and being the city of good neighbors. Shirts can be purchased at the 26 Shirts website until July 12.

“26 Shirts is about giving back to families in need while fostering a sense of pride in our city’s identity,” 26 Shirts co-founder Del Reid said. “We are excited to be working with GiGi’s Playhouse to do what we can to help individuals with Down syndrome across Western New York.”