Gift drive in Depew will benefit people with disabilities in the area

DEPEW, N.Y. — There's a gift drive happening in Depew Saturday that will help make the holidays a little brighter for both adults and children.
Fantastic Friends of Western New York is hosting a holiday gift drive for children and adults with disabilities.
The drive-thru donation event will happen from noon to 2 p.m. at Fantastic Friends of Western New York, located at 1284 French Rd. in Depew.
The organization is looking for unwrapped toys, gift sets, games and gift cards for all ages.
"We are asking for the public's help to make their day bright," said Debbie Cordone, director of Fantastic Friends of WNY, Inc.