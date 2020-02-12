Babs, Giant Pacific Octopus at Aquarium of Niagara, passes away

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara announced Wednesday that their Giant Pacific Octopus, Babs, has passed away.
The Aquarium of Niagara posted on its Facebook page, explaining how it happened. Giant Pacific Octopus are semelparous, meaning they reproduce once then die. Babs laid eggs this summer, which is a sign of senescence, a natural life state that happens at the end of an octopus' life.
They say Babs was an extremely intelligent and inquisitive animal and a favorite among many, and will be missed.