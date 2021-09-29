Giancarlo's to expand banquet space in Williamsville

Giancarlo’s Sicilian Steakhouse & Pizzeria will add a banquet room, giving the restaurant/caterer an even larger party room for private groups.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Williamsville restaurant is prepping for a 3,000-square-foot expansion to be completed in time for the holidays.

Giancarlo’s Sicilian Steakhouse & Pizzeria will add a banquet room, giving the restaurant/caterer an even larger party room for private groups.

Giancarlo’s will take additional space next door at the former Body + Beauty shop in the Tony Walker Plaza at 5110 Main St., the next in a series of expansions since the steakhouse opened in November 2011.