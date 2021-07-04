Giacobbi's Cucina Citta broken into Tuesday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday we learned of another break-in in Buffalo's Allentown-Elmwood Village area.
We've been reporting on a string of robberies for the past few months.
The latest business targeted was Giacobbi's Cucina Citta on Allen Street near Franklin. Buffalo Police say the break in happened around 2 a.m., adding that bottles of liquor and the cash register were stolen.
Giacobbi's Cucina Citta said in a Facebook post, "Sometime during the early hours of Tuesday morning, Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta was the victim of a break-in and robbery. A few items were damaged to the extent that we will have to remain closed for a short period of time. While we are saddened by the reality of the tough times we are all experiencing, we're undaunted in our desire to provide the great food and warm, welcoming atmosphere that you've all come to expect from a visit to 'Gia's.' So we ask only for your patience while we sweep up the place and make a few repairs so that we can get back business as usual. We look forward to welcoming you all back very soon!!"
While there has been a spike in small business burglaries around Buffalo, we are told by police that in this area of the city, the number of burglaries is actually down this year.