Giacobbi's Cucina Citta broken into Tuesday morning

Giacobbi's Cucina Citta said in a Facebook post, "Sometime during the early hours of Tuesday morning, Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta was the victim of a break-in and robbery. A few items were damaged to the extent that we will have to remain closed for a short period of time. While we are saddened by the reality of the tough times we are all experiencing, we're undaunted in our desire to provide the great food and warm, welcoming atmosphere that you've all come to expect from a visit to 'Gia's.' So we ask only for your patience while we sweep up the place and make a few repairs so that we can get back business as usual. We look forward to welcoming you all back very soon!!"