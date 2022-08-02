Ghada Have It to open new NF restaurant after flooding damage last year

Following the news of the flood damage, a GoFundMe page raised more than $18,000 to support the restaurant.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — In July, Ghada Have It Mediterranean closed down after a rainstorm flooded its nine-month-old Niagara Falls location.

Owner Bashar Srouji told 2 On Your Side he was doing inventory late into the evening when the flooding began.

"Next thing you know water is rushing in through the doors so in a matter of a half-hour it went from 0 to 100 and 14 inches of water throughout the whole location," recalled Srouji.

With the homemade Mediterranean business less than a year old, Srouji said he realistically had three options, repair the $50,000 worth of damage, relocate or throw in the towel.

He chose to find a new location in Niagara Falls and stay positive.

"One thing we've always learned and I teach my kids because I am also a youth wrestling coach is mental toughness in any situation because life is going to throw all these things at you," he said.

Following the news of the flood damage, a Go Fund Me page raised more than $18,000 to support the restaurant, something Srouji said he is so grateful for.

Monday, 2 On Your Side got a look at the new Military Road restaurant that is set to open on Saturday afternoon.

RELATED STORY:

When you walk in, you are greeted by a sketch portrait of Srouji's grandmother, grandfather, and his mother Ghada, the namesake of the restaurant.

"She's the reason why we are here today," said Srouji' …"We just treat everyone as if they are our own family."