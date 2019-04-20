BUFFALO, N.Y. — Once the Easter season wraps up, Western New Yorkers hop into one of Buffalo's biggest celebrations.

"Put on your Pulka dancing shoes. Get ready for the time of your life because spring has sprung here in Buffalo and there's no way to celebrate it like Dyngus Day in Buffalo," said Eddy Dobosiewicz, the co-founder of Dyngus Day Buffalo.

Police estimate about 60,000 people came to the Dyngus Day parade last year.

Dobosiewicz guesses the crowd will be about the same this time around.

He added, "Dyngus Day has happened in blizzards. It has happened in brilliant sunshine. It has happened in the monsoon rain. It doesn't matter. Weather does not stop people in Buffalo from having a good time."

Members of the Polish Cadets of Buffalo are preparing to keep that good time going.

"If the weather's good, they're all at the pussy willow tent. If it's kind of meh, they're here," said James Johnson, the vice president of the club.

Johnson told 2 On Your Side they'll see anywhere from 700 to a thousand people.

That's why the cooking is already underway for those looking to try authentic Polish cuisine.

Johnson said, "We cooked up 400 golumpki, probably about a thousand perogies, about 15 trays of lazy perogy and 200 pounds of kielbasa."

Organizers told us as the celebration grows, they use it as a way to educate people about Polish heritage.

"We also want to instill pride of culture and get kids talking to their parents, to their grandparents, and find out about the customs and sharing those customs and continuing on as they become parents," Dobosiewicz explained.

He said planning for the celebration is a year-round gig.

While many of the festivities stay true to tradition, organizers are making a few changes, like expanding the parade and bus route.

For details on the Dyngus Day parade, events and much more visit, https://www.dyngusday.com/