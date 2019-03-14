AMHERST, N.Y. — On this March 14th, also known as "Pi Day", students at Amherst Middle School got a chance to have some fun as a reward for their fundraising efforts.

Each class was challenged with raising $314 to kick start the school's 5th annual Bald for Bucks campaign. The incentive: getting a chance to throw a pie at Assistant Principal Keith Crombie.

A total of $1,798 in pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters was raised. and Thursday afternoon during lunch, the pies started flying.

Amherst Middle School