Get your Fair food fix this weekend

The Erie County Fair may not be taking place this year, but there's still a way to get some of your favorite fair treats.

The Hamburg Village Business Advisory Council is sponsoring a ‘Fair Food and Fun in the Village’ event which will feature fair food offerings for people to enjoy.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 15 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.