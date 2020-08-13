Get your Fair food fix this weekend

With the Erie County Fair’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, there is still a way to get your fair food this weekend.
The Hamburg Village Business Advisory Council is sponsoring a ‘Fair Food and Fun in the Village’ event which will feature fair food offerings for people to enjoy.
The event will showcase fair food offerings from numerous restaurants located around the Village of Hamburg.
The event will take place on Saturday, August 15 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The food stations will be set up along Buffalo and Main Streets with an information table set up in the center of the village.