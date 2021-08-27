Get the scoop on Perry's Ice Cream Virtual Career Fair

The company is looking for fill positions at its Akron facility along with open spots in Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

AKRON, N.Y. — Do you love ice cream? If the answer is yes, how does a job at Perry's sound?

The Akron-based ice cream maker is holding a virtual job fair and open interview event on Tuesday, September 9 from 12-4 PM. The company is looking to fill positions at its plant in Akron, along with facilities in Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Available jobs include those in production/operations, distribution, warehousing, transportation and maintenance. These positions are to support the company's growth and expanded distribution as well as providing greater flexibility and work-life balance for team members.

A variety of eight and twelve hour schedules are available with starting hourly wages ranging from $15.48-$28.09 plus benefits.

During the event, hiring managers and HR representatives will be on hand to speak with interested candidates and give open interviews via Zoom.

“Our ‘Good Stuff’ starts with great people and we are looking for candidates who are excited to join our team,” said Jodi Perry, Perry’s Director of Human Resources and Strategic Alignment. “Perry’s is offering several schedule options and opportunities for career growth that today’s workers are seeking.”