Get lost for the day at the Cambria Corn Maze

The maze is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Most local businesses are trying to draw customers back, but this Western New York attraction is telling its customers to get lost.

The Cambria Corn Maze, located in Niagara County, invites visitors to literally get lost in its winding maze. Organizers said visitors should expect to be there for about a half-hour to 45 minutes in order to find their way out of the maze. But don’t head out once you’ve found your way out. The corn maze offers more than just one fun activity.

“We have refreshments like hot dogs and hamburgers and some drinks and some kettle corn we have a hay bale maze,” said Leanna, one of the organizers of the maze. “We have an animal exhibit, we cannot do a petting zoo due to the pandemic, but we do have an exhibit with goats and a miniature cow. And then we have pumpkins, corn stocks, your fall decor.”

This year the maze is in the shape of a bank logo, so you know it’ll generate a lot of interest. Leanna said it’s to celebrate the 100th anniversary of another Western New York business, Evans Bank.