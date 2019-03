BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your fill of your favorite foods or discover a new dining spot during Local Restaurant Week, a bi-annual event to celebrate local independent restaurants and vendors.

It runs April 1st through April 7th. There are more than 200 participating restaurants offering various lunch and dinner deals beginning at $20.19.

Some restaurants have a larger selection for $30 or $40.

For a list of restaurants and a peek at the menus, click here.