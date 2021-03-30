Judge to restrict video, allow audio of juvenile witnesses in Derek Chauvin trial

Judge Peter Cahill ruled Tuesday that the four witnesses who were minors in May 2020 will be heard, but not seen during the trial.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic.

Tuesday, March 30

Judge rules that juvenile witnesses can have audio muted while they say their full names, and will not be on video

Tuesday's first witness: State to resume questioning of mixed martial arts fighter who told officers to check Floyd's pulse

Three witnesses questioned Monday: 911 dispatcher, Speedway shift lead, MMA fighter

More than 20 organizations protested outside the courthouse Monday night

Witness testimony will continue Tuesday morning in the trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's May 2020 death.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

The state will continue questioning Donald Wynn Williams II in the morning, and then the defense will have a chance to cross-examine.

Williams was the third witness called on Monday, the first day of testimony in the trial. He is a mixed martial arts fighter and has a background in security. Williams can be heard on bystander video telling officers to check George Floyd's pulse while Derek Chauvin can be seen kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Williams told the jury Monday that he recognized Chauvin doing a "shimmy" maneuver with his knee, which he said was meant to tighten the chokehold.

Before testimony began Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill made a ruling on witnesses who were juveniles at the time of Floyd's death. He said they will not be shown on video, but audio of their testimony will be broadcast. He will mute the audio only when they say and spell their full names.

The Derek Chauvin trial resumes today, 3/30/21, with testimony of eyewitness Donald Williams.



First, an 8:30a hearing to determine the audio/visual rules for the under-18 witnesses who will testify today.



Then 9a court legal issues, then jury at 9:30https://t.co/4YyKlkyhAT — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

LIVE UPDATES

Tuesday, March 30

8:50 a.m.

Court is in recess until the state's third witness returns at about 9:15 a.m.: Donald Wynn Williams II, a mixed martial arts fighter who can be heard on bystander video asking officers to check George Floyd's pulse.

8:40 a.m.

Judge Peter Cahill began pretrial proceedings Tuesday by explaining a technical glitch that closed court early on Monday. He said a power surge knocked out the feed to the Floyd family room in the courthouse as well as the media center.

He then heard an argument from prosecutors over a motion to keep juvenile witnesses from being broadcast.

"This is a very, very public trial," the prosecutor said. "There is a lot of online coverage."

Prosecutors said four of the witnesses were minors at the time of the incident, and two are still under 18. The state wants a pseudonym or just first names used. Cahill previously ruled no video on these witnesses, but prosecutors are asking for no audio as well.

The media coalition spoke to the judge arguing that one particular witness, the young woman who filmed the viral bystander video at the center of the case, should be broadcast. She was a minor at the time but is now an adult.

Right now Judge Cahill is deciding whether to allow audio broadcast of the testimony of witnesses under 18 years old.



Four witnesses were under 18 at time of incident. Now two are 18.



Prosecutors do not want audio broadcasted. Cahill previously ruled audio-only, no video. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

Cahill immediately denied the motion to restrict the audio feed "with one exception." He said all four witnesses who were juveniles at the time can state and spell their names with the audio feed muted. "They may be referred to by first names," he said.

The judge maintained that video will not be broadcast of any of the four witnesses, who all expressed "discomfort" being shown.

"I know technically that two are now adults," Cahill said. "This is more to give them comfort testifying as witnesses in what is a very high-profile trial. And given their young age, I am going to grant it."

Monday, March 29

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell gave his opening statement Monday morning, playing video shot by a bystander of Floyd under Chauvin's knee.

"You can believe your eyes that it's a homicide, that it's murder," Blackwell said.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson followed the statement from prosecutors with his own opening statement, pointing to Floyd's drug use and preexisting medical conditions as cause of death.

"When you hear the actual evidence, and when you apply the law, reason and common sense, there will be only one just verdict," Nelson said.

Following opening statements, three witnesses testified: The 911 dispatcher who sent officers to Cup Foods and then reported their use of force to a sergeant, a shift lead at the Speedway on 38th and Chicago, and another bystander, a professional fighter with a background in security who can be heard on video telling officers to check Floyd's pulse.

Outside the courtroom Monday morning, members of George Floyd's family gathered with attorneys and civil rights leaders for an emotional press conference. Attorney Ben Crump called for justice, a sentiment echoed first by George Floyd's brother, and then by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Before escorting Floyd's family into the Hennepin County Courthouse, the group kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time a bystander's video first showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Later Monday night, after court had adjourned for the day, more than 20 community groups gathered outside the government center for a rally and march through Minneapolis. Besides justice for George Floyd, the coalition presented a list of demands including the Minnesota legislature passing nine police reform bills. Protesters called for community control of the police force.

"There were many murders that happened before George Floyd that led up to George Floyd and our families were out here pleading and begging and asking the legislators to listen to us. Listen to us," said Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence.

The coalition also protested at the start of jury selection and plans to return outside the courthouse during key parts of the trial.