How long will Derek Chauvin go to prison for George Floyd's murder?

When will the former Minneapolis police officer be sentenced, and what will that sentence be? There are several factors that go into the answer.

MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin is now the first white police officer to be convicted of murdering a civilian in Minnesota.

The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. The jurors in the case delivered their verdict Tuesday afternoon after three weeks of witness testimony during which they watched graphic videos of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds as Floyd cried out, "I can't breathe."

The case became a rallying point for activists across the globe, with Rev. Al Sharpton remarking that the defendant on trial was really policing in the United States.

Chauvin was led away in handcuffs immediately after the verdict was read in court. Judge Peter Cahill will soon set a sentencing date, which usually happens within a couple of weeks.

Before Chauvin is sentenced, a presentencing investigation will be performed. Retired Judge LaJune Lange described this as a "background check" for the defendant, in which other factors can be gathered to help the judge determine the length of the sentence.

The prosecution has also filed a "Blakely" motion for an upward departure based on aggravating factors. Chauvin waived his right to have a jury decide whether those factors are enough to justify a longer sentence, and instead chose to have Judge Cahill make the decision on his own.

The maximum sentence Chauvin could face is 40 years for second-degree unintentional murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. Those sentences would likely be served concurrently, not consecutively, since they are all for the same crime.

The presumptive sentences under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, however, are 12 and a half years for each murder charge and four years for the manslaughter charge. Those sentences are for a person with a criminal history score of zero, meaning that they don't have a criminal record.

Without aggravating factors, the judge could use his discretion to hand down a sentence as short as 10 years and eight months or as long as 15 years on the murder charges, and anywhere from three years and five months to four years and nine months for manslaughter.

However, the judge could consider a heavier sentence up to a maximum of 40 years based on the prosecution's Blakely motion. One aggravating factor the judge can consider is that there was a 9-year-old child who witnessed the murder.