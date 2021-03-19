LIVE: Decisions expected in Derek Chauvin trial on possible delay, change of venue and expert witness testimony

Judge Peter Cahill may also announce a decision about allowing evidence from a 2019 arrest of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday, March 19

Judge to make decision on whether to delay or move trial Friday morning

Ruling expected on admission of a 2019 arrest of George Floyd

Decision on admissible testimony from expert witness Dr. Sarah Vinson

Judge gives defense three more peremptory strikes, state one more

Three jurors seated Thursday, bringing total to 12 with two more needed

Judge Peter Cahill opened Friday's court session with several major decisions that will impact the trial of Derek Chauvin.

The most pressing ruling was that Chauvin's trial will not be delayed or moved to another venue.

"I don't think there's any place in Minnesota that has not been subjected to extreme amounts of publicity in this case," Cahill stated, noting that he believes even jurors who have been exposed to news of the incident can be fair.

Another major ruling involves admission of evidence and testimony in the May 6, 2019 arrest of George Floyd, an interaction that is very similar to the one on May 25, 2020 that led to Floyd's death.

Cahill ruled that officer body cam video from the 2019 incident will be allowed from the time an officer approached the vehicle with a gun drawn to the time Floyd was out of the vehicle and handcuffed. He also said photos of pills in the back seat of a squad car will be admitted, but no testimony about Floyd's emotional state can be introduced.

“Mr. Floyd's emotional behavior is not relevant to cause of death once he’s pulled out of the squad car,” Judge Cahill opined.

Cahill said the cause of Floyd's death is a major sticking point, with the defense maintaining Floyd died of drug intoxication while prosecutors say it was due to asphyxiation from Chauvin's knee being on his neck.

"The cause of death is clearly an issue here," Cahill said, before noting that Floyd's stressful reactions to being forced out of a vehicle at gunpoint

The prosecution wants Dr. Vinson to testify that the behavior of George Floyd was consistent with someone who has claustrophobia and anxiety. We should learn the scope of what she can testify to. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 18, 2021

Before arguments began, Judge Cahill said that so far, "it would appear to me that the expert testimony of Dr. Vinson would be admissible on 'fairly narrow' issues" such as whether Floyd's emotional response on May 25 was consistent with claustrophobia, anxiety or a panic attack.

The jury selection process appears to be close to a conclusion with only two alternate jurors needed before opening statements get underway at the end of March. Three more people were selected Thursday, which brought the jury pool to 12.

Earlier in the week, two previously seated jurors, a Hispanic man and a white man, were dismissed after telling the judge that news of a $27 million dollar civil settlement with George Floyd's family would affect their ability to be fair.

The other jurors previously seated stated that they would still be able to remain impartial in the trial, and those selected since the announcement have said the same.

The jurors seated so far are four white women, two white men, two multiracial women, one Black woman and three Black men.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, is scheduled to begin on March 29.