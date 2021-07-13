The piece was created by Toledo artist David Ross in July of 2020. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapzukiewicz says the mural will be replaced.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A north Toledo mural has been reduced to rubble after it was reportedly struck by lightning Tuesday.

Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at Summit and Lagrange Streets, where a large mural dedicated to George Floyd — who was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last year — had collapsed.

The piece was created by Toledo artist David Ross just about one year ago. He said the artwork stands as a memorial and reminder to never forget what happened that day in May of 2020.

A witness who saw the wall fall told TFRD they had seen a lightning bolt strike the building. The department later confirmed the strike to be the cause of the collapse.

"What we do know is that the mural will be replaced,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said on Wednesday. “We will work with the Arts Commission and the artist to make sure that a new mural can replace the old, so that the message at the core of this artwork can be heard.”

When reached Wednesday, artist Ross said he definitely plans on redoing the mural somewhere and it will be again center around George Floyd. He said he'll incorporate a double rainbow into the new mural because the same day of the lightning strike, he saw a double rainbow. Ross said he wants to put the new mural somewhere where everyone will appreciate it.