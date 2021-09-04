Genesee Valley Central School seniors create pandemic portrait project

The five students who created the project with their teacher say it's part art and part documenting history.

BELMONT, N.Y. — Five senior girls at Genesee Valley Central School are staying connected with each other and their community amid a pandemic thanks to a growing art project.

The photo collage features dozens of people — young and old — with and without their masks. Originally, the girls wanted to have people write messages on masks for a bigger art installation, but for safety reasons, they decided against a large public display.

Instead, "Pandemic Portraits" is more of a virtual experience.

"Each of us were given a certain amount of masks to go around and take pictures of people. Then we would send the pictures in to Mrs. Babbitt, and she Photoshopped them to go together in a way that has a powerful message," said student Kayci Bigelow.

The students decided that they didn't need written words to tell a powerful story about how lives changed in 2020 and 2021.

"We're in the middle of a very important part of history right now. We wanted to see the changes that COVID has brought upon us," said student Haley Brown.

Some students dealt with COVID-19 firsthand, like Holly Coppini whose mom had the virus.

"To me any art project you do, there's always some sort of a meaning behind it, but for this one [it's different] being that it's something that's going to make history. It doesn't just happen every day," said Coppini.

There are a few dozen photos right now, but they want to make the project bigger and add even more portraits.