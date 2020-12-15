Genesee, Orleans counties boost COVID-19 testing as Batavia is placed in Yellow Zone

New York State provides more rapid tests.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Now that portions of Niagara and Genesee counties have been placed in a Yellow Zone with more restrictions and more testing requirements for schools, efforts are underway to find and trace those positive cases in the community. That effort now includes Orleans County as well.

"Today is one of our testing clinics - clinics that we started up here in Genesee County," said Genesee County Manager Matt Landers. "This is, I believe, our third week that we have been doing this on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is primarily for asymptomatic individuals that wanna get a test possible because they're under a quarantine or they have suspicions or they want to travel or there's a variety of reasons. Up until this point, Genesee County has done a great job testing our symptomatic people, but we have found that there's a real need to test our asymptomatic people. So the state came through with some additional test for us that allowed us to do this."

Landers says they're targeting Genesee County residents at these testing clinics; however, people from other areas will not be turned away.

The testing clinic is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Fire Training Center on State Street Road in Batavia. Landers says the clinic is primarily intended for asymptomatic people.

"One of the goals is to identify asymptomatic positives but also to get our positivity rate down a bit," Landers said. "It's been a little bit high because we've been testing primarily sick people. So it helps in that fashion. But then with the Yellow Zone this is going to be an opportunity for also some of the schools potentially to take advantage of this because they have testing requirements."