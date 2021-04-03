Genesee County woman killed in collision with garbage truck

New York State Police were called to the intersection of Rt. 237 and Morganville Road in the Town of Stafford Thursday morning.

STAFFORD, N.Y. — An elderly Genesee County woman is dead after the car she was driving collided with a garbage truck Thursday morning.

New York State Police say it happened just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Rt. 237 and Morganville Rd. in the Town of Stafford.

Troopers say the 2010 Kia, driven by 73-year-old Ann Wood, failed to yield the right of way and was struck on the driver's side by the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.