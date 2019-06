WYOMING, N.Y. — A Genesee County woman was arrested Saturday night after a child was resuscitated after drowning.

Crystal L. Kiebzak, 37, was charged with reckless endangerment, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Kiebzak has been issued a ticket and is scheduled to appear in Town of Bethany Court at 7 p.m. on July 16.

