BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a woman to make sure she is safe.

The sheriff's office said Madalyn Muntz is not in any trouble, they just want to find her to make sure she is safe.

Muntz was last seen in the Town of Byron on the morning of August 24, 2021.