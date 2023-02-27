Mother, 4 children taken to hospital following accident involving propane truck

According to the Sheriff's Office, the truck was stopped for the driver to check its clearance under a bridge when it was rear ended.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A mother and four children under the age of 5 are in the hospital Monday morning following a collision with a propane truck.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said the truck was stopped with its hazard lights on for the driver to check its clearance under a bridge on Griswold Road when the truck was rear ended.

The mom and the four children were taken to Strong Hospital by ambulance, according to family at the scene. The mother was injured and the children were being checked.