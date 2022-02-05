Sheriff's office investigating Genesee County car crash

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Erie Street just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

DARIEN, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says a car crashed into a utility pole and then a house Sunday night in the Town of Darien.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Erie Street just after 7 p.m. Deputies say the vehicle was driving westbound on Erie Street when it drove off the south shoulder of the roadway and hit a utility pole then drove into a house.

Deputies told 2 On Your Side that the driver allegedly tried to flee but the car could only move a few hundred feet before breaking down.

"So as they were coming across the roadway they went across the eastbound lane. They were sideways and hit the driveway. It appears they started to roll then they hit the pole. And then because it appears they were traveling super fast, once they hit the pole they hit the house," said Sgt. Kyle Krzemien from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they say the two passengers who were in the backseat were both pinned inside the vehicle and could not get out. Deputies say firefighters from the Darien and Corfu Fire Departments were able to free both passengers from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Michael J. Antonucci, 39, and the three passengers were identified as Shawn M. Kwiatek, 43, Steven N. Zink, 30, and Tanya L. Captain, 34, all from Darien, NY.

Deputies say Captain was flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight with non-life threatening injuries. In addition, Antonucci and Kwiatek were both taken to ECMC by Mercy EMS.

The investigation is still ongoing, but officials from the Sheriff's Office say some of the passengers were likely not wearing seatbelts and the driver could face charges. The cause of the crash is still unknown.