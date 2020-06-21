Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigates burglary at Dave's Ice Cream

Deputies say an unknown suspect broke into the building by prying the rear door open and fled before police arrived.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Several law enforcement officers were called to Dave's Ice Cream in the Town of Batavia on Saturday night after someone broke into the ice cream shop.

Genesee County Sheriff's deputies, along with members of the City of Batavia Police Department and New York State Police were called to the store on West Main Street Road at 10:53 p.m.

Deputies say an unknown suspect broke into the building by prying the rear door open and fled before police arrived.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect entering the building and attempting to gain entry into the cash registers, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the suspect left in what appears to be a small, white SUV.

The suspect was wearing black pants, a black coat, a grey hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, and a black mask.