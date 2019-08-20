The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Monday evening.

Police say a middle-age man was headed westbound down Sliker Road in Pembroke when he drove off the road and struck a hedgerow. The man sustained chest and head injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police suspect his helmet may have been thrown off in the accident.

The motorcycle was also hauling a small trailer, which was detached from the bike when police arrived. It is unclear at this time what caused the man to drive off the road.

The man's identity is unknown at this time. 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

