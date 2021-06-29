Genesee County experiencing audio problems with some 911 calls

The audio problems range from no audio to distorted audio for those calling 911 from a Frontier landline in Le Roy, Bergen and Pavillion.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says it is experiencing audio problems with some 911 calls.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says it's still able to process wireless calls from the Le Roy, Bergen and Pavillion service areas. Anyone experiencing an emergency in that area is being advised to call 911 from a cell phone instead of the Frontier landline.